Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrate 5 years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): As 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' completed five years since it was released, actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha turned nostalgic and shared clips from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped emotional scenes from the movie.

The 5-minutes long video showcased the climax scene from the film featuring Kartik (Sonu), Sunny (Titu), and Nushrat (Sweety). It shows a wedding scene in which Titu is getting married to Sweety. Sonu tries to stop Titu from getting married to Sweety as he doesn't find the latter fit for his childhood friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



With the purpose of stopping his friend from getting married, Sonu delivers a powerful and emotional dialogue. He said, " Kya yeh sachi kya main jhutha, baat toh sirf itni si hai Titu ya toh ye ya toh mai." (Either she's true or me, the matter is you need to choose between her or me.)

A teary-eyed Sonu then walks away from the place, leaving his childhood friend with Sweety. The emotional scene from the movie has got etched in the hearts of the film's fans.

The video also showcased friendship song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' which is sung by Arijit Singh.



Sharing the video, he wrote, "5 years ago this day turned into Friendship's day. And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives. Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye. #5YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety."

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared the key moments of herself from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)



Along with the video, she wrote, "5 years to this Red Saree clad Villain who has received so much love! Cheers to #SonuKeTituKiSweety!! Cheers Sweety."

The video also featured a trio- Kartik, Nushrratt and Sunny Singh's pictures from the party.

The comedy flick, which revolves around the lifelong war between friendship and love, is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Alok Nath in the pivotal role of Titu's sassy grandfather. (ANI)