Kartik Aaryan pens down adorable birthday wish for mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Monday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for his mother.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie with his mom and captioned it, "Whether or not i am a Shehzada, you will always be my Queen. Happy Birthday Mummy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cncqi00NVz5/

In the picture, Kartik can be seen smiling with his mother Mala Tiwari.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.



Actor Vikrant Massey commented, "Aunty Ji ko janmadin ki dher saari shubhkamnaen."

Ronit Bose Roy commented, "Please convey my love and good wishes to her. Happy birthday."

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidhwans wrote, "Happpy Birthday Aunty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in an upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada'.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik will also be seen in an upcoming musical drama film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani, in director Kabir Khan's upcoming untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'. (ANI)

