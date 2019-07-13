Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan receives warm welcome on sets of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:01 IST

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has been successfully keeping the audience on their toes by sharing back-to-back updates about the movie.
The star who was last seen with Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi' will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in the upcoming flick.
While Bhumi has already kick-started shooting for the movie in Lucknow, Kartik recently landed in the 'city of Nawabs' to start shooting for the flick.
The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with a cake which says, "Best Wishes for Pati Patni Aur Woh."
Kartik captioned the post, "Nawabon ka Sheher."

Earlier, the actor had shared a picture of him in which he could be seen posing in an all-black outfit. The film's script was also visible in the picture. "ChintuTyagi chale Lucknow !! #PatiPatniAurWoh Kal se," he had written alongside the picture.
For this film, Kartik has ditched his usual boy next door look that he sports in most of his movies.
The actor will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi in the film. He will be seen in a simpler avatar, wearing a checked shirt and trousers.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.
The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).
The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year.
Apart from this film, Bhumi will be seen next in 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Bala' while Kartik will feature in Imtiaz Ali's next, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

