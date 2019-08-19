Poster of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Twitterers disapprove

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A few hours after Kartik Aaryan unveiled the poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' it caught the attention of Twitter users, who don't seem happy to see the Bollywood's next-gen star stepping into Akshay Kumar's shoes.
One of the users expressed his fondness for Bollywood's Khiladi and started an online poll for analysing the fan's opinion regarding the lead role.
"BB2 without akki sir No one can match swag of sir. RT for Akshay Kumar, Like for Kartik Aaryan #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he wrote.

Another netizen completely went against the maker's decision of casting Karthik instead of Akshay and tweeted, "Bad choice, Kartik can't match what Akki has done in 1st installation. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

A user who seems to be a fan of both the celebrities took a subtle way of expressing her disapproval, while also appreciating the 'Luka Chuppi' actor.
"As much as I appreciate his Kartik Aaryan's acting skills, but I don't think anybody can ever replace Akshay Kumar in anything! Let's see how it goes, good luck #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," she wrote.

Giving a surprised reaction, one of the users sarcastically asked, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 without Akshay Kumar? I'm sorry what? Why? But...why?

Seems to be a die-hard fan of the 2007 iconic film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', a user tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 this will become a huge disaster. Akshay is the only choice."

The comic supernatural thriller, which will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, faced strong criticism by another fan of 'BhoolBhulaiyaa' which received huge commercial success.
"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is going to be a disaster...With every scene it will be compared to Akshay Kumar I don't think Kartik Aaryan able to match 1% of what Akshay did...My question why the makers have not cast #AkshayKumar again?? Anees Bazmee," he wrote.

Giving thumbs down, another Twitterati called the decision of casting new bee Kartik "totally unjustified."
"This is totally unjustified. They are ruining the craze of #BhoolBhulaiyaa franchise. Big for the # BhoolBhulaiyaa2. How can we live the movie when you have removed the heart of the movie. @akshaykumar level can't be matched at now by newcomers," tweeted the user.

(ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:15 IST

