Kartik Aaryan reveals his 2023 new year resolution, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Tuesday, revealed his 2023 new year resolution on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "More and More Travel... that's my 2023 resolution."

In the pictures, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared some glimpses from his recent trip.

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"The heartthrob of Bollywood, winning hearts of fans with his humbleness on the streets of London. Your fanceptions from London will be always the most emotional and special one!," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Slaying the Outfits."

"Fanception in London too," a fan wrote.

Kartik recently jetted off to London from Paris to ring in the New Year.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared a video on his Instagram page with the caption, "Paris to London."

He has frequently been sharing photos and videos from his overseas trip.

2022 was a successful year for Aaryan as he gave two mega hits -- 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy'.

First was a horror comedy which earned over Rs 260 crores worldwide followed by a romantic thriller 'Freddy' which also did exceptionally well on OTT.

He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10.

He also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)