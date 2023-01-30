Kartik Aaryan shares cute birthday wish for his "happiness tokri Katori"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Shehzada' as a proud pet parent celebrated Katori's birthday on Monday.

He took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of himself with Katori.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Katori is seen wearing a cute birthday hat.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday. meri happiness ki tokri-Katori."

As soon as the birthday wish was uploaded, the actor's fans dropped in their warm wishes.

One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday katori."

Another comment, "Ever since you came in Kartik's life everything is going well you are truly a blessing a miracle for Kartik and for us too."

Katori also has her own fan page with some super cute captions and pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of 'Shehzada' unveiled the trailer and the first song 'Munda Sohna Hoon Main' which gathered positive responses from the audience.

The 3-minute trailer showcases the 'Luka Chuppi' actor in a never-seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances has raised the level of excitement around this film.

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

He also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)