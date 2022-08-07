Kartik Aaryan shares cutest Friendship Day video on Instagram

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday poured in friendship day wishes on his social media in the cutest way possible.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhamaka' actor dropped a cute reel video, which he captioned, "Its #TeraYaarHoonMain day. Happy Friendship day."



In the video, the 31-year-old actor could be seen playing with his pet dog Katori, with the song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' playing in the background from the film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.'

Soon after Kartik dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart emoticons.

"Super Cute Always," a fan commented on the video.

Another fan wrote, " Soooooooooo sweet"

"TWO CUTIES IN ONE FRAM" another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 230 crore at the box office.

Apart from that, he will be next seen in 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Along with this, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'SatyaPrem ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time, director Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy' alongside Alaya F, and director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. (ANI)