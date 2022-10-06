Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' wrap up celebrations

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have wrapped up their first schedule of the much-awaited romantic saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Shehzada' actor treated fans with videos and pictures from their wrap celebrations.



Sharing the videos, he wrote, "And on the day of Dussehra, A month-long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end !! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba."

In the first video, Kartik, Kiara and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' team were seen cutting a huge cake with film's title written on it. The 'Kabir Singh' was seen having fun with her co-star by putting the cake on his face but mischievous Kartik did the same with Kiara.

In the next few videos, the entire 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' team could be seen enjoying the wrap up by indulging into mini garba on the 'Hum Dil De Chuke' song 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje'.

In one of the videos, Kartik was seen carrying National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans on shoulders along with other crew members and grooving on the beats.

Kiara also took to her Insta stories and shared a picture of the cake.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Schedule wrap. #SatyaPremKiKatha."

Now Kartik and Kiara would now resume the second schedule in Gujarat soon.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

The film sparked controversy due to its title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)