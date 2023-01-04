Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 'Shehzada' dubbing session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture which he captioned, 'Kaam Shuru', with music from 'Shehzada' playing in the background.



Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10.



On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 59-second teaser features the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, in an action sequence. The teaser ends with Kriti winking at Aaryan, to which he reacts with a 'Wow'.

Kartik was recently seen in the romantic-thriller 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, drew rave reviews while Aaryan also earned wholesome praise for his performance.

He will be seen next in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, this year.

He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. (ANI)

