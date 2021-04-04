Kartik Aaryan shares picture in anticipation, awaiting his Covid report

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, on Tuesday posted a picture on his social media, waiting in anticipation for his next COVID report.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him, captioned as, "Waiting for my Report," along with a cat and positive-negative graphic. In the picture Kartik could be seen posing candidly for the camera, looking sideways, at what seemed to be a shoot location.

Along with Kartik the pic also had a small cat candidly looking sideways in a similar fashion to Kartik. The post garnered more than a lakh likes from the star's fans within 17 minutes of it getting posted.





On March 22, Kartik had informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. Kartik wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others were those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, and in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka' slated for a Netflix release. (ANI)

