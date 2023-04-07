Kartik Aaryan shares picturesque video from snow-capped Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of his romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on Thursday shared a video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a video featuring the beautiful snow all around him while he heads for the shoot location in the car.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Kashmir."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqsfSEAOuTh/

Earlier, several images and videos from the sets went viral in which Kartik and Kiara were seen shooting amidst snow-clad mountains.



Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

And finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film's name to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. (ANI)

