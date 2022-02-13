Kartik Aaryan spends 'relaxing Sunday' with his 'Katori'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aryan who often posts adorable pictures and videos of his dog, Katori Aaryan, took to his Instagram handle, on Sunday, to post heart-warming pictures of him and his furry partner.

Kartik, who sported a blue sweatshirt in the sun-kissed pictures, is seen lying on a white rug, which matched the colour of his pet.



He captioned the picture as "It's been a relaxing Sunday for us both".

He had earlier posted another picture with his adorable bundle of happiness, captioning it as "Ye mujhe kaam nahi karne degi @katoriaaryan".





The cute little pet, Katori, has an Instagram handle of her own.



Kartik was last seen in the OTT thriller, 'Dhamaka' in which he portrayed the role of a journalist.

The actor will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2', opposite Kiara Advani, which has been slated to release this year. (ANI)

