Kartik Aaryan takes 'Munna Badnaam Challenge'

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan took the 'MunnaBadnamchallenge' and danced his heart out to the song of Salman Khan's upcoming flick 'Dabangg 3' on Tuesday.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor hopped on to Twitter to share a video channeling his inner Chulbul Pandey and he captioned the video as, "Munna Badnaam Hua 'BHAI' ke Liye @BeingSalmanKhan @sonakshisinha #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge."



In the video shared by the star, he can be seen dancing along with a group of dancers in the high-octane dance number 'Munna Badnaam'.

Sonakshi Sinha who is essaying the role of Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey's wife in the movie 'Dabangg 3' commented on the video, "Amaze."

Earlier the 'Rowdy Rathore actor introduced the 'Munna Badnaam Challenge' by uploading a video on Instagram and further nominated actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan and Aayush Sharma. The actor was seen acing the signature step of the track with the waist belt and captioned the post, "Why should Munna have all the fun??? Hum Bhi karenge #Munnabadnaamchallenge aur nominate karenge doston ko - @jacquelinef143, @kartikaaryan, and @aaysharma!!! Aap bhi karo!!"

'Dabangg 3' is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman.

It also stars veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles and is slated to open in theatres on December 20. (ANI)