Kartik Aaryan thanks PM Modi for praising his unique monologue post on coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently voiced awareness on the coronavirus spread in his unique styled monologue, on Monday extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hailing his efforts and re-tweeting the post.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to express his thankfulness and has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

'The 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh' posted a screenshot of PM Modi's tweet and wrote: "Thank you @narendramodi Sir Will keep reminding everyone

GARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHI CHALU HO GAYI HAIN

#CoronaStopKaroNa "



The monologue video in which the actor has used his fast style of delivering points was earlier re-tweeted by PM Modi by saying: "The young actors have something to say. Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona."

In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, the 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' star suggested the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily.

He had also tagged Prime Minister Modi in his post, expressing solidarity with the government's efforts to overcome the crisis. (ANI)

