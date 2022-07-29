Kartik Aaryan to appear in Masaba Masaba Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan continues to rule the hearts of millions with his charm, down-to-earth nature, and great screen presence. The actor recently enthralled the audience with his performance as 'Rooh baba' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While he has many other exciting films in the pipeline, Kartik is all set to impress Netflix subscribers with his special appearance as Dr K in 'Masaba Masaba'.

While making a special appearance in the series, Kartik will be sharing the screen space with Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta. Kartik's charm and wittiness will add an extra layer of entertainment to the scene as the leading ladies share their fan moment with the handsome hunk!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CglzK-pgR7C/

Other actors who will be seen in the series are Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila's second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar's 'Ghost Stories'.

Late legendary singer Bappi Lahiri will also be seen in the series.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, the Season 2 of the series will hit the OTT platform on July 29.

Apart from 'Masaba Masaba', Kartik recently wrapped a shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in Haryana.

Later, Kartik will be seen in 'Captain India', 'Freddy', Kabir Khan's next, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. (ANI)