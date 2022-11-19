Kartik Aaryan to perform at opening ceremony of IFFI 2022

Goa (Panaji) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan will make the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) special for all cinephiles as he is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the gala.



As per Kartik's team, the actor will showcase his dance moves to his title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the recently released 'Kaala Jaadu' from 'Freddy' along with his other popular songs as a closing act in the opening ceremony on 20th November.

IFFI will begin on November 20 in a full-fledged format two years after running on "hybrid" mode owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. IFFI, founded in 1952, is among Asia's most prominent film festivals. The festival is conducted every year by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa.

The film festival will run till November 28 in Goa. During the 8-day festival, more than 770 films are expected to be screened, including 183 in the 'International' section and more than 550 in the much acclaimed 'Indian Panorama' -- including 339 feature-length film in 23 different languages and dialects and 248 non-feature films in 24 different languages and dialects. (ANI)

