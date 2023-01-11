Kartik Aaryan turns producer for 'Shehzada', unveils first look poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada' on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared the poster, which he captioned, "#Shehzada Aa Raha HaiTrailer out Tomorrow."

The thing that twinkled the fans' eyeballs was Kartik's name mentioned as one of the producers of 'Shehzada' in the first look poster.

The poster reads, "Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan."

Soon after the 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

""Produced by Kartik Aaryan" OMG SO PROUD," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "HE IS READY TO BREAK THE CHARTS AGAIN."

"The Shehzada of Bollywood on his way to turn theatres into stadiums!," another fan wrote.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

The makers are all set to unveil the official trailer on January 12, 2023.

On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 59-second teaser features the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, in an action sequence. The teaser ends with Kriti winking at Aaryan, to which he reacts with a 'Wow'.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik was recently seen in the romantic thriller 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, drew rave reviews while Aaryan also earned wholesome praise for his performance.

He will be seen next in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, this year. He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.(ANI)