Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kartik Aaryan dropped pictures from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday, on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Dhamaka' actor posted a series of pictures.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you bappa for making this a Life changing year. Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe."

In the pictures, Kartik was seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol. The 31-year-old actor could be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama.

In the last image, he was seen seeking blessing from Lord Ganesh.



Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging onto mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following 2 years long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times. It is located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.'

Apart from that, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time, which is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)