Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' averts clash with 'RRR', film to now release on May 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 25, has been pushed to May.

The film will now arrive in cinemas on May 20, 2022, avoiding a clash with S. S. Rajamouli's next directorial 'RRR', which is set to release on March 25 this year.

The makers made the announcement on Wednesday along with a new poster of the film.



The new release date announcement comes just two days after Rajamouli announced on January 31 that his highly-anticipated film 'RRR' will release on March 25 after multiple delays.



Starring Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been helmed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

The horror-comedy was initially set for a July 2020 release but was pushed to November 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after the Maharashtra government announced the re-opening of theatres, the makers of the film had picked March 25 as the release date.

The upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

Talking about 'RRR', it features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is a fictional tale based on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. (ANI)

