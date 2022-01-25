Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' sticks to same release date

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Amid several speculations, makers of one of the much-awaited movies of the year 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' have clarified that the film's release date has not been postponed and will release on the same date that was announced earlier.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter.

"NO POSTPONEMENT: 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' TO RELEASE ON SAME DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on its earlier announced date [25 March 2022]... In *cinemas*... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani," he tweeted.





'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

The sequel will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Tabu will also play a pivotal role in the film, with Rajpal Yadav reprising his role as Chhote Pandit.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. (ANI)

