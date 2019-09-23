Kartik Aaryan and Amitabh Bachchan
Kartik Aaryan and Amitabh Bachchan

Kartik Aaryan's fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan!

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan cannot keep calm after getting an autograph from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and his latest social media post is proof!
The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor, who is winning hearts with his cute looks and acting skills, seemed all happy and elated in his latest tweet, post receiving a signature on one of Big B's film poster by the legend.
"Aaj Khush toh bahut hooge tum!! Die-hard fan moment!! Standing next to the Legend, @SrBachchan Sir and watching him sign an autograph for me...! Had such a wonderful time shooting with you sir but ab yeh dil maange more Love you Sir," wrote Kartik alongside the video he posted.


In the video, the 28-year-old actor is all smiles after collecting an autograph on the poster which appears to be from Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Sholay'.
On the work front, the megastar recently wrapped up shooting 'Jhund' and will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Whereas, Kartik who is busy with upcoming 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. He has also recently bagged 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:58 IST

