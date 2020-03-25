Kartik Aaryan's new reminder with 'Corona Rap Karo Na'

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan has no plans to settle until everyone stays back at home! The actor on Wednesday channelled his rapping skills and shared a video on social media urging everybody to stay indoors.

The 29-year-old star took to Instagram to share the new-rapping styled video in which he explains on all the do's and don'ts to follow to contain the spread of coronavirus.



The 'Luka Chuppi' actor like many other Bollywood celebrities is practicing the measure of self-isolation and is seen at the comfort of his home in the new video shared.

"Jab tak Ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga !#CoronaStopKaroNa#CoronaRapKaroNa

Keep spreading the word," the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor captioned the post.

The newly shared video is the second distinctive effort made by the actor after his 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', the fast delivery of points style video grabbed the attention of many, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After getting praise and retweet for his first monologue video by PM Modi, the actor has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

