Kartik Aaryan's quirky post on 'Dhamaka' release date

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a quirky post on Saturday, for his upcoming movie 'Dhamaka'.

The 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious post on anticipating the film's release. "Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya," he wrote.





The picture captures the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star sporting the look of Arjun Pathak, the character he will be portraying in 'Dhamaka'.

This post comes after several big Bollywood production houses recently released their schedule for 2021 theatrical movie releases, which did not include any of Kartik's movies.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor, initially teased fans about the movie by dropping the official poster of 'Dhamaka' on his birthday on November 22. As per sources, Kartik completed the shoot of the movie in December and since then fans have been anticipating the movie's trailer release.

Kartik's 'Dhamaka' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with co-Producer Amita Madhvani).

Besides 'Dhamak', Kartik has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and 'Dostana 2' for which the shooting has not been completed yet. (ANI)

