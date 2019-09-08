Kartik, Ananya wrap up 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Lucknow schedule

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday who have been busy shooting for their upcoming flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, recently wrapped up the schedule and returned back to the bay.

Aparshakti Khurana who will be seen playing a vital role in the film shared the news on his Instagram story. The star shared a picture with his hairstylist, make-up artist and his personal assistant thanking them for making his life easy on the sets of the film.

"Lucknow Schedule wrap up, Pati Patni Aur Woh. These three people make my life so easy. Meet Irfan who is the best hairstylist then Mahesh my make-up artist and finally Shiva, my man Friday(he carries each and everything in his bag including love," he wrote on his story.



Pati Patni Aur Woh' also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. (ANI)

