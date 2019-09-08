Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kartik, Ananya wrap up 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Lucknow schedule

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday who have been busy shooting for their upcoming flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, recently wrapped up the schedule and returned back to the bay.
Aparshakti Khurana who will be seen playing a vital role in the film shared the news on his Instagram story. The star shared a picture with his hairstylist, make-up artist and his personal assistant thanking them for making his life easy on the sets of the film.
"Lucknow Schedule wrap up, Pati Patni Aur Woh. These three people make my life so easy. Meet Irfan who is the best hairstylist then Mahesh my make-up artist and finally Shiva, my man Friday(he carries each and everything in his bag including love," he wrote on his story.

Pati Patni Aur Woh' also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.
The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).
The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:44 IST

Meghan Markle surprises her make-up artist on his birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle recently gave a special surprise to her old friend cum makeup artist Daniel Martin on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason look effortlessly stylish at New York...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With New York Fashion Week in full swing, celebrities are flocking to the glamorous shows and hottest parties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:37 IST

Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland slam Donald Trump for not working...

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 8 (ANI): While promoting their film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the Venice Film Festival, singer Mick Jagger and Canadian actor Donald Sutherland blasted out as American President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Celebrities wish 'legendary' Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, scores of celebrities extended warm wishes to the singer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Meghan Markle cheers for friend Serena Williams in US Open final

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was present at the US Open Finals on Saturday to cheer and show support for her dear friend and ace tennis star Serena Williams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:08 IST

B-town mourns demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Passing away of veteran criminal lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respect and mourn the demise of the lawyer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:42 IST

Here's when Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' will release

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Mulk', Taapsee Pannu yet again reunites with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad' set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:30 IST

Kanye West taking his Sunday Service to Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is all set to take his Sunday Service to his home town, Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz make their first red carpet appearance as couple

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz who tied the knot last month made their debut red carpet appearance on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Season 4

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): 'The X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has been roped in to essay the role of young Margaret Thatcher in the drama series 'The Crown' for season four.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Dev Patel accidentally elbowed Tilda Swinton during 'David...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor Dev Patel accidentally elbowed his co-star Tilda Swinton while shooting their new movie 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro engaged to Joakim Noah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend and basketball player Joakim Noah.

Read More
iocl