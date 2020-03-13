Kartik Aryan spreads awareness about COVID-19

New Delhi [India] Mar 13, (ANI): Amid novel coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has made sure to spread awareness regarding the dangerous infection.

The 29-year old actor shared a video on Instagram on Friday where he is seen wearing a mask during his shoot duration. He captioned the videos as, "Stay safe guys. Can't stress this enough. #WashYourHands, #CoronaStopKaroNa."

View this post on Instagram Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 12, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT



Soon after the post, the fans poured in their compliments to praise the actor for taking an initiative in spreading the awareness.

Apart from Kartik Aryan, there are several other actors who participated through social media in creating awareness regarding the disease.

Be it, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, celebrities are seen encouraging people to take precautions to protect themselves from the infectious disease.

Amitabh Bachchan released a poetic public service announcement in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. In a Tweet on Friday, Big-B shared a video of himself reciting a short poem, which he wrote to raise awareness about the disease.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also on Thursday raised awareness about the COVID-19 and spread precautionary measures.



Various other stars including megastar Salman Khan are currently raising awareness about the virus, which has claimed at least 3,000 lives globally so far. (ANI)