A still from the song (Image Courtesy: YouTube)
A still from the song (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya groove on recreated version of 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare'

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday dropped the new party number 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' from her upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', also starring-Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Titled as 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare,' the song is a rejigged version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon's 1998 super-hit track that made its way into the party playlist of every 90's kid.
While remixing the popular track, composer Tanishk Bagchi added some groovy beats, which is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar.
While the song makes your feet tap, the video will make you learn some updated hook step. Without a doubt, the trio looks absolutely stunning in edgy outfits.
The film's trailer came out earlier this month and featured Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik, narrating a tale of how his father made him study, work and then get married - all on the pretext of achieving 'a peaceful life' at every stage.
It further showed how Chintu juggles to maintain a balance between his married life and an extra-marital affair. In all, the trailer is a sure sign that the movie will be a full-time entertainer.
It is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.
The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is slated to release on December 6. (ANI

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:53 IST

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas Brothers on bagging Grammy...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): As Jonas Brothers received the official nomination for Grammys 2020 on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra congratulated her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:53 IST

Festivals like IFFI are very important: Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who attended 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with his wife actor Mara Lane here on Wednesday, talked about the significance and scope of film festivals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:31 IST

MNS supports Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is supporting the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', a film based on the life of a legendary military leader in the Maratha empire -- Tanaji Malusare.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:06 IST

Never asked the makers of 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any shots in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Central Board of Film Certification has denied ordering the makers of Christian Bale-starrer 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any scenes from the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:08 IST

IFFI 2019: Amitabh receives 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:24 IST

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Bringing an end to the curiosity of fans the 2019 Grammy Awards nominations list was revealed on Wednesday with music industry newcomers making a strong debut to the list with multiple nominations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:46 IST

Aishwarya remembers late father Krishnaraj on birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday remembered her late father Krishnaraj on his birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:19 IST

IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee award

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): South Indian superstar Rajinikanth was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:26 IST

'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, producer N. Chandra felicitated...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured 'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, writer-director P.C. Sreeram and producer N. Chandra at the inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:20 IST

French actor Isabelle Huppert conferred with Lifetime...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): French actor Isabelle Huppert was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for a 'foreign artiste' on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:03 IST

SS Rajamouli adds new cast members to Alia, Ajay's Telugu debut 'RRR'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Seems like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Telugu debut 'RRR' is not going to be a sober affair as the makers have welcomed new cast members onboard!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:56 IST

IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth light lamp at inaugural ceremony

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lit up the ceremonial lamp to mark the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl