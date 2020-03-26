Kartik, Meghna, Yami and more celebs join 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, Meghna Gulzar, Yami Gautam has joined the growing list of celebrities, who have pledged their support to the new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus spread.

The initiative, 'I Stand With Humanity', has been started by the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and television industry, which will provide support to families of daily wage workers with essential food supplies.

"If we won't be there for each other, then who will? Show your Support and Donate," actor Kartik Aaryan posted on Twitter.



'Chhapakk' director Meghna Gulzar also shown in her support for the donation and said that it is the time to help those who are less fortunate.

"Trying times. Time to be grateful for what we have. Time to keep in mind, those less fortunate, who we can help. Every bit counts," the 46-year-old director wrote.



Taking it to her Instagram platform, actor Yami Gautam also expressed her wholehearted willingness to contribute to this 'noble initiative'.

"I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to be a part of this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge everyone else also to contribute, whatever you can in your capacity," the 31-year-old star wrote.



Meanwhile, actor Kriti Kharbanda too shared her take to say 'yes to humanity.'



"#coronaseladona #changewithin #istandwithhumanity

Now is our chance to say yes to humanity! Let's do this for us. For our brothers and sisters. For the world. For our future," the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' star wrote on Instagram.



The latest of all-stars to join the initiative is Boman Irani.

The 60-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and requested everybody to do their bit by supporting the cause.

"I request you all to support the daily wage earners. It's time to do your bit," he tweeted.



Earlier the day, Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lara, Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar had pledged their support to the said initiative. (ANI)

