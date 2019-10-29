Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra along with with siblings (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra along with with siblings (Picture courtesy: Instagram)

Kartik, Parineeti share 'Bhai Dooj' special pictures

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra are celebrating 'Bhai Dooj' by posting pictures with their siblings on social media.
In the picture shared by 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor, he is seen touching his sister Kritika Tiwari's feet and receiving the blessings.
He captioned the picture as "My Sister has the best brother in the world, she always says this..., not me" and tagged his sister in the picture as @dr.kiki_. "Bhai Dooj Mubarak" (Greetings for Bhai Dooj), he added.

Parineeti also shared two reminiscing pictures with her brothers wherein in the first she is standing along with her two brothers -- Sahaj and Shivang Chopra.
In the second picture, the siblings are seen pecking kiss on both her cheeks. She captioned the picture as "My babies. I love you. #BhaiDooj #YoungerBrothersWhoThinkTheyAreOlderBrothers @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99"


The festival of 'Bhai Dooj' falls on the second day of Diwali. It marks the bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is also celebrated as "Yama Dwitiya" in the southern parts of India.
The word is made up of two words -- "Bhai" meaning brother and "Dooj" meaning the second day after the new moon, which is a day of its celebration.
On the work front, the 'Guest in London' actor will next be seen in 'Pati, Patni or Woh' alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.
The movie is slated to be released on December 6 this year. Parineeti is currently shooting for the 'Saina Nehwal' biopic. She has upcoming projects like 'The Girl on the Train' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. The movies are slated to release in 2020. (ANI)

