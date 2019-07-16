Katrina Kaif, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Katrina Kaif, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday in Mexico

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:04 IST

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): What's better than ringing in your special day with friends at an exotic location? Katrina Kaif is doing it just right by celebrating her 36th birthday in the beautiful landscapes of Mexico.
The birthday girl posted a sunkissed picture of herself on Instagram today.
The 'Bharat' actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white bikini and sarong with tassels against the beautiful backdrop of the blue sea.

Gushing over the sensuous picture, Katrina's fellow celebrities heaped praises on her and wished her a happy birthday.
Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Happy birthday ! Will spend all day liking your posts!!!!"
Trying to get into a cute banter with Katrina, Arjun Kapoor commented, " Uhv basically gone on a photo shoot."
Apart from the comments, loads of wishes poured in for the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor on social media.
Praising Katrina for setting "body goals", Alia Bhatt wished the actor on her Instagram story alongside a de-glam photo of the two beauties.

Filmmaker and Choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture of herself with Katrina and wrote, "More Happiest birthday #KatrinaKaif .. Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.. go spread ur wings this year baby.. lov u," on her Twitter account.

Wishing her success, Sonam kappor wished a happy birthday to Katrina Kaif with two beautiful pictures on her Instagram story.

'Dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit too wished the 'beautiful' Katrina.

Keeping the wish simple yet sweet, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar posted a picture along with a birthday message on her Instagram story.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a funny clip on her Instagram story to make the day even more special for Katrina.

Posting Katrina's birthday photo, Varun Dhawan said he had to use the photo since Katrina is "looking good".

Katrina was last seen in 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan that had hit double century by minting Rs 201.86 crores at the box office. She will next be seen in 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

