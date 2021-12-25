Katrina Kaif excited to collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan for new project 'Merry Christmas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, is celebrating "new beginnings" on the occasion of Christmas. The 'Welcome' actor, on Saturday, announced her new project 'Merry Christmas', co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

The upcoming film, which went on floors this week, is being directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is known for projects like 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur'.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Katrina expressed her excitement over teaming up with Vijay and Sriram.

She wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix."





'Merry Christmas', which marks Katrina and Vijay's first film together, is being extensively shot in Mumbai currently.

The film, being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, will hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

Katrina was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'. The film released in theatres and crossed Rs 100 crore mark in almost a week.

Apart from 'Merry Christmas', the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

