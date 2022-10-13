Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her "pehla" Karwa Chauth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Firsts are always special. Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on Thursday.

Like all the married Hindu women, she was all dressed up on the auspicious occasion. She opted to wear a beautiful pink saree paired with floral blouse. She accessorised her ethnic look with red bangles and sindoor.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a few pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first image, she is seen posing with her hubby in front of a full moon backdrop.



Vicky complemented Katrina in an embroidered kurta.



In another image, Katrina is seen standing with Vicky's parents.





One of the pictures shows Katrina holding puja thali in her hands.



"Pehla (first) Karwa Chauth," she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

"Soooooo lovely," actor Mini Mathur commented.

"Hayee...so beautiful," a social media user wrote.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday. (ANI)

