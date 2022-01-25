Katrina Kaif looks all glammed up in new pictures from Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently in the Maldives, on Tuesday, treated fans with stunning glimpses from her trip.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures in which she could be seen posing for the camera while donning a blue bikini top and a high-rise bottom paired with a white mesh shirt.

Along with the picture, in the caption, she wrote, "Seas the day" followed by three heart emojis.



The post garnered more than 14 lakh likes within a few hours of being shared and several fans of the actor dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.



Meanwhile, on the film front, after her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal, she had returned back to work. Her future projects include 'Tiger 3', 'Merry Christmas' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from this, Katrina will also soon be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. (ANI)

