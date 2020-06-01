Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta and other celebrities express grief over demise of Wajid Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha mourned the demise of music composer Wajid Khan.

Katrina Kaif put out a picture of the departed musician on Instagram and noted that she will always remember his smile. She wrote, "Rip wajid bhai...will always remember your smile."



Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and expressed sadness over the demise of the music composer. She wrote, "Extremely sad to hear the news of Wajid Khan's passing. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans in grief!"



Expressing grief over the demise of the late music composer Wajid Khan, Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter and wrote," Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Wajid Khan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace brother!"



Remembering the memories with the late musician, Preity Zinta shared a picture with the late Wajid Khan and wrote that he has gone too soon. She wrote, "I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I'm so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @thesajidwajid . I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon #heartbroken."



Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of late Wajid Khan, with a broken heart emoticon and mourned the demise of the musician.



Nushrat Bharucha put out a tweet mourning the 'untimely demise' of the music composer and wrote, Mourning your untimely demise Wajid Khan ji. Thank you for your music. May your soul rest in peace. Praying for your family's strength & well being during these tough times."



Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42 on Monday.

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)

