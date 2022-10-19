Katrina Kaif oozes oomph in an off-shoulder black dress at 'Phone Bhoot' song launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday, shared a string of pictures in a hot off-shoulder black leather dress which she opted for the song launch of her next film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the pictures which she captioned, "Kaali teri.... Song Launch Tonight #phonebhoot."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3H5BBtuCq/

In the pictures, Katrina looked drop-dead gorgeous in her black outfit. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

Soon after the 'Race' actor shared the pictures, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped fire and heart emoticons.

"She's seriously a work of art just look at her eyes she always takes me in spell that I can't break," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So beautiful looking."

Katrina attended the song launch event along with the other star cast of the film Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The makers of 'Phone Bhoot' recently unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

The two-minute fifty-second long trailer showcases Katrina portraying the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to 2 clueless guys who want to be 'Bhootbusters' (played by Ishan and Siddhant) after which the comedy of error begins.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'.

Apart from 'Phone Bhoot,' Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.(ANI)