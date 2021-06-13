Katrina Kaif opens up on how to regain stamina post COVID

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a few tips on how to get back to exercising after battling COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who was diagnosed with the deadly infection in April, wrote, "Back at it. Post Covid I have had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise - you have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, you have good days and then days when you feel exhausted again."

Going 'step by step' is her mantra to regain stamina post COVID recovery.

"Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," she emphasised.

Along with her words of wisdom, she posted a stunning picture of her in which she can be seen wearing gym clothes.





Meanwhile, on the film front, reportedly, Katrina is all set to shoot for the highly anticipated third installment of the blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise alongside superstar Salman Khan.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', which was supposed to release last year. It got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor also has 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline. (ANI)





