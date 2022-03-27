Katrina Kaif pens a heartfelt post for her 'most special' Karishma Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif shares a special bond with 'The Fame Game' director Karishma Kohli.

On the occasion of her birthday, Katrina took to Instagram Story and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Karishma.

She dropped a picture with Karishma and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday Karishma...my most special. "





In the image, Katrina and Karishma can be seen sharing smiles.

For the unversed, Karishma has assisted director Kabir Khan in the film 'Ek Tha Tiger', which stars Katrina opposite Salman Khan. She has also worked in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tubelight'.

Currently, she has been basking in the glory of Madhuri Dixit Nenne-starrer 'The Fame Game'. (ANI)

