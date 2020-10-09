Katrina Kaif remembers volunteering for educating girl children

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Introducing a friend of hers who she had helped through an NGO, actor Katrina Kaif on Friday remembered volunteering as a part of Team Balika of Educate Girls NGO.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the volunteering session where she had gone before the coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed.

She went on to explain about her experience of meeting and interacting with girl children in a rural pocket in the caption.



"Say hi to my friend Ayushi! Hers was the first door I knocked on when I

became a #TeamBalika volunteer for @educategirlsngo before lockdown. It was a proud moment stepping into their shoes, being aligned to their purpose of sending every girl in their village back to school," Katrina wrote in the caption.

The 'Bharat' actor also explained about the NGO Educate Girls further in the caption.

"#EducateGirls, is working in India's most rural, remote areas to bridge the gender and #literacygap. They have helped enrol 750,000 girls in school and improved learning outcomes for over 1.3 million children till date," she wrote.

While one picture shows Katrina helping a girl child paint on a wall, others show her seated in a class of students. (ANI)

