Katrina Kaif reminisces about happy times with Anushka Sharma in throwback picture

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif on Monday reminisced about the happy times that she has spent with her close friend and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star Anushka Sharma with a throwback picture.

Katrina took to Instagram to share the picture in which which the two actors can be seen seated on a sofa with smiles on their faces.

"Just felt happy seeing this pic @anushkasharma," she wrote in the caption.

Anushka replied to the post and said, "It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina."

The two have worked together in the romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' where they were both seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Besides 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' the two have also worked together in 'Zero' where Anushka was seen in the lead role while Katrina had a guest appearance. (ANI)

