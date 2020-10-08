Katrina Kaif resumes working after coronavirus induced hiatus

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): As shootings for entertainment programs are back on the track after the coronavirus induced hiatus, actor Katrina Kaif on Friday resumed work.

The 'Bang Bang' actor took to Instagram to share a polaroid picture of herself from the sets.

The picture sees her seated in a black coloured T-shirt along with a yellow coloured shorts.



Two PPE-clad people from her team are also seen standing behind her in the picture.

Without revealing much about her project, Kaif chose to only put a smiley and an alien emoji in the caption.

The 37-year-old actor will be seen in 'Phone Booth,' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.(ANI)

