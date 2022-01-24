Katrina Kaif rocks beautiful beach look at Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is all set to embrace the summer vibes, as seen from her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor, who is currently in the Maldives for a project, shared pictures from the beach.

In the photos, the 'Sooryavanshi' star can be seen dressed in a white-and-green shirt with matching floral shorts.

In the caption, she wrote, "#myhappyplace."





Fans, friends and colleagues flooded the post with likes and comments.

Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoticon.

"Queen of million hearts," a fan added.

On the work front, Katrina's future projects include 'Tiger 3', 'Merry Christmas' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

