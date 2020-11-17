Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of 'five days' in Maldives with her team

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): By sharing a glimpse of her Maldives vacation, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday treated fans to adorable pictures along with her team at the exotic holiday destination.

The 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' star took to Instagram and shared that she had a five-day-long vacation with her team in the Maldives. In the picture, the 'Namaste London' star is seen standing alongside her team dressed in black, as she sports red reflectors. The actor is seen smilingly posing along with her team members as they pose for the lens. Katrina is looking beaming beautiful as she sports a no make-up look and leaves her luscious locks open.





The 'Welcome' star captioned the picture as, "five days in the Maldives with this amazing team (red heart and desert island emojis).

Celebrity followers including Alia Bhatt and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform within 50 minutes of being posted.

Of late, Kaif has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star shared multiple gorgeous pictures featuring a picturesque view of multiple serene locations at the Maldives. (ANI)

