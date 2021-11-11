Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her dance practice session for 'Najaa' song from 'Sooryavanshi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, whose film 'Sooryavanshi' recently hit the silver screens, on Thursday dropped a video of her intense dance practice for the song 'Najaa' from the action drama movie.

Katrina took to her Instagram handle and shared the video in which she could be seen sweating it out to perfect her moves for the shoot in all-black athleisure attire.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Why so serious could not quite get Ganesh masterji half-beat choreography."





Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi', stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and was released in theatres on November 5. The music video of 'Najaa' is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes as Akshay and Katrina ooze energy and oomph with their uber-cool dance steps in the track.

The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay has portrayed the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina has played the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The movie also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). (ANI)

