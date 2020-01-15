Katrina Kaif takes up 'What is in your Dabba' challenge, promotes healthy eating

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Three days after being nominated for the trending 'What is in your Dabba' challenge by Akshay Kumar, actor Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her breakfast platter and penned a long post about eating healthy.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her feasting on Idli with Sambar along with two types of chutneys.

She also penned a long caption describing the importance of eating healthy and shared her preferences when it comes to a healthy meal.

"My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet. so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one," read a section of Katrina's post.

The actor, later in the post described her food preferences and wrote, "This is my mid-morning snack or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast. I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney."

"I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney. The other accompaniments can sambhar or rasam depending on my mood," she added.

Katrina further nominated famous celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and actor Varun Dhawan for the challenge.

On Saturday, actor Akshay Kumar nominated actors Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, and cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, for the internet trend after being nominated by his wife and actor Twinkle Khanna. (ANI)

