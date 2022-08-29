Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, Bollywood celebs wish Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta on their wedding

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and many others took to their social media accounts and sent heartfelt wishes to newly-married couple designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta on their wedding.

Ace designer Kunal Rawal, on August 28 got married to his long-time girlfriend Arpita Mehta. The event was a big fat Indian wedding attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Katrina Kaif shared Kunal and Arpita's post on her Instagram stories, which she captioned, "Congratulations to this beautiful couple."



The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kiara Advani wrote, "Congratulations to wishing you both a lifetime of love and togetherness."



Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday shared a post which she captioned, " Love you two. Happy happy happiness forever and ever."





Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations you lovely people. Wishing you both abundance of love, laughter and all things beautiful."



'Roohi' actor Janhvi Kapoor captioned, "So cute, congratulations and wishing you a lifetime of adventures, love, happiness and laughter."



Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Congratulations guys here's to love and forever."



Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Congratulations this was long overdue. Im so happy for you guys."



Apart from them, Bollywood celebs like Shanaya Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others also sent warm wishes to the couple on their marriage. (ANI)

