Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal make first public appearance as married couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Tuesday made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport.

The newlyweds have returned to Mumbai after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

While at the airport today, Vicky could be seen wearing beige trousers paired with an off-white shirt, Katrina on the other hand, dressed in a pink salwar kameez with a sheer dupatta, was seen sporting sindoor and wearing chooda. She also held her husband's hand while walking out of the airport.







Fondly referred to by fans as VicKat, the couple had gotten married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Over the past week, Katrina and Vicky have been treating fans with stunning pictures from their wedding. They recently flooded Instagram with glimpses of their pre-wedding photoshoot. The couple looked perfect in their matching Sabyasachi outfits.

They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities. (ANI)

