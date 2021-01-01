Katrina Kaif wishes '365 days of happiness' to everyone

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif on Friday treated her fans with some refreshing pictures of herself as she spent the first day of the year with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself and her sisters.

The pictures see the sister duo laughing their heart out as they welcome the New Year.



Kaif went on to wish a year full of happiness to all her fans in the caption.

"365 days of happiness to everyone #2021," she wrote.

Several Bollywood celebrities extended New Year wishes to all their fans today. (ANI)

