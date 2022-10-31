"Kaun kehta hai..." says Kartik Aaryan as he shares thoughts on diet food

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, on Sunday, shared a glimpse of his diet with a quirky caption.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Shehzada' actor treated fans with a new and interesting picture.

Sharing the picture, he wrote a quirky caption, "Kaun kehta hai diet food tasty nahi hota?. Main."



All smiles as Kartik flaunted his love for Chinese cuisine and he was seen dressed in a printed blue shirt.

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

RJ Archana L Pania reacted with a hilarious comment, she wrote, "Error...which diet is this. jo chaho Khao diet."

Fans garnered the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several projects in his kitty. He has Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy' with Alaya F in pipeline. He will also be seen romancing Kiara Advani in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.He will also be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

The list did not end here. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. (ANI)