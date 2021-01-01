Kaushal brothers send 'love, light, and happiness' on first day of 2021

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Celebrity brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal spent the first day of 2021 by the swimming pool.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his actor brother.

The brothers also sent "love, light, and happiness" to everyone on the first day of the year.



"01-01-2021! Love, light, and happiness to all from the Kaushal brothers," he wrote in the caption.

The picture has the duo winning on twinning as they are seen wearing matching white-coloured T-shirts.

Both the brothers enjoy a great fan following among moviegoers. (ANI)

