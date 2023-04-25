'KD- The Devil': Meet KD's queen "MachhLakshmi" on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 25 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming Pan-India film 'KD-The Devil' are all set to introduce KD's queen "MachhLakshmi" to their audience.

Actor Shilpa Shetty who is playing Satyavati in the film took to Instagram story and treated fans with exciting news along with a poster.



Sharing the poster, she wrote, "When the king is hurt in battle, the queen converts his pain into power. Introducing #KD's queen - #MachhLakshmi on the 28th of April at 10:05 AM."



The poster depicted a hen with a rustic background and announcement date.

Druva Sarja headlined the film. 'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. With Shilpa Shetty Kundra now entering the war zone, this one is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

"A war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a 'Satyavati'. I'm so excited and pumped to join the 'KD' battlefield and step into this powerful role," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The actor is also part of Rohit's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. (ANI)

