'Keep smiling, that's what keeps me smiling': Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for sister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to the beloved sibling Anshula and reminisced childhood days.

The 'Aurangzeb' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a quirky throwback photo that showcased the bond between the brother-sister duo.

In the picture, Arjun and Anshula pose as they wave their hands while smilingly staring at the camera, twinning black sunglasses. The picture seems to be of a cherished childhood picnic, that the two went to.



Alongside the capture, the 'Ishaqzaade' star penned down a sweet birthday wish for his sister. He noted, "Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I'm happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. "

Wishing for all the happiness in the world for his sister, Arjun added, " I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that's what keeps me smiling... love you (with red heart emoticon)."

To this, Anshula thanked Arjun for the sweet wishes and wrote in comments, "Love you bhai [?][?][?] thank you for giving me the strength to keep going!"

Celebrity followers including Kiara Advani liked the post, with more than 23 thousand fans within 45 minutes of being posted.

Uncle Sanjay Kapoor left a red heart emoticon. (ANI)

